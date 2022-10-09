JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $29.06

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $27.90. JOYY shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of JOYY by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 713.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth $32,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

