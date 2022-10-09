Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $63.55

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.55, but opened at $60.93. Coupa Software shares last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 15,535 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

