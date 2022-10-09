Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $13.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.