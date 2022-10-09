Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

