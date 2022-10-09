GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $53.53

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.53, but opened at $51.13. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 6,486 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $42,972,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

