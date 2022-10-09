Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $132.70

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

