Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TWST opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

