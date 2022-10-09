VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $138.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
VMW opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
