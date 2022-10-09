PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $77.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

