Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $115.23

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.16.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 212.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

