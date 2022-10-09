Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $15.70

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Barclays increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.