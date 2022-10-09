Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.60. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 548 shares.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 190,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 276,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

