CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 463.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 21.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

