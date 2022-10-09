Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down to $37.45

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $36.05. Smartsheet shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 4,587 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.