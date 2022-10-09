Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 52,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,562 shares.The stock last traded at $52.88 and had previously closed at $53.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Amundi lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 575,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,508,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.