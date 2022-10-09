Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

