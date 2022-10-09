ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,259,000 after purchasing an additional 404,301 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 392,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

