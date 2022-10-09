Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928,158 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

