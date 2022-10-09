L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

AIQUY opened at $22.78 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

