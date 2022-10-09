L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.40.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
AIQUY opened at $22.78 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
