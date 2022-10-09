Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

