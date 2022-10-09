StockNews.com Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Hold”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SJI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

