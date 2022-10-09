StockNews.com Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Hold”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
SJI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.61.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
