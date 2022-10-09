Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) PT Lowered to GBX 65

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

LON:VIC opened at GBX 42 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £136.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.92. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.51).

Insider Activity at Victorian Plumbing Group

In related news, insider Paul Meehan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65), for a total value of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

