Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.03.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.