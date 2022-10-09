Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.03.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.