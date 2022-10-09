Credit Suisse Group Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $11.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Accolade Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $817.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

