Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 27.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

