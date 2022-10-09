JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 460 ($5.56).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 99.74 ($1.21) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 96.96 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,662.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

