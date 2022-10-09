Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

