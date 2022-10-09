PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $100.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.93 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,070. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

