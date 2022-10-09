Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $48.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

