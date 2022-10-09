StockNews.com Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Hold”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $393,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

