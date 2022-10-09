Head to Head Review: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 185.34 -$19.13 million ($0.38) -1.42 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.26 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.01

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41,566.67%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,563.70% -33.63% -32.49% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

