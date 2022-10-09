Comparing Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -394.23% -392.75% American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.62) -0.37 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -14.09

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

