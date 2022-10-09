Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head-To-Head Review

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 0.94 -$14.49 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.98 -$32.07 million $0.05 176.00

Viking Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04% Amplify Energy 0.68% -43.99% 8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

