Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) versus Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Financial Review

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -1.90% 0.08% 0.05% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Convey Health Solutions has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -19.29, suggesting that its stock price is 2,029% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 2.28 -$9.98 million ($0.10) -105.10 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Convey Health Solutions and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a former subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.