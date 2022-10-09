Head to Head Survey: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) vs. East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.17 $1.92 billion $0.65 9.78 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

This table compares Nissan Motor and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 1.73% 3.05% 0.93% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nissan Motor and East Stone Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 0 2 0 2.00 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats East Stone Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About East Stone Acquisition

(Get Rating)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.