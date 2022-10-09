Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) versus TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Financial Survey

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Oatly Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million 2.35 -$212.39 million -0.47 -5.43 TDH $1.09 million 16.27 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oatly Group and TDH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TDH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 4 8 0 2.54 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 304.01%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

TDH beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About TDH

(Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.