New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) versus Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Head-To-Head Contrast

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 4.20 $193.20 million ($0.28) -8.14 Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 3.39 $313.28 million $2.73 9.05

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Highwoods Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 56.03%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -25.09% 3.54% 1.01% Highwoods Properties 35.81% 11.44% 4.91%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

