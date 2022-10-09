Critical Comparison: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.66% -1.08% -0.20% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 8.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 2.40 -$30.08 million ($0.16) -161.38 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 6 2 0 2.25 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.56%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

