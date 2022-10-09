Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$8.55

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.12. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

