AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.08.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 434,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 708,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.