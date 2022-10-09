Piper Sandler Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $159.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $204.36 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.