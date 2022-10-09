American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 342,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,471,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

