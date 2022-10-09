AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.44.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

