AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.44.
AutoNation Price Performance
AN stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
