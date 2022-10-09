Robert W. Baird Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup raised Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Avantor Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

