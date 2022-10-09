Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 146 535 1161 34 2.58

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Franklin Wireless’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ peers have a beta of 4.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -8.85 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.27

Franklin Wireless’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.22%

Summary

Franklin Wireless peers beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

