Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

FTNT opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

