Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCSHF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

