Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 776.50 ($9.38).
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Insider Activity at Redrow
In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57). In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total value of £30,561 ($36,927.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).
Redrow Stock Down 3.7 %
Redrow Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
