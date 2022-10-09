Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Truist Financial began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock worth $67,392,678 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $14,494,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $19,279,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.54. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

