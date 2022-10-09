Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

